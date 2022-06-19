Tributes
Police: Man lying in roadway when fatally struck in early-morning crash

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian accident early Sunday morning in Kalihi.

Police said it happened around 1:15 a.m. along Kalihi Street. A 45-year-old Honolulu man driving a Toyota Matrix hit a 25-year-old man who police say was lying in the roadway for an unknown reason.

The unidentified victim was not in a crosswalk and died at the scene. The driver remained at the site of the crash. He and his passenger were not injured.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors for the driver in this crash. It is unknown if they were factors for the pedestrian.

This marks Oahu’s 24th traffic fatality this year. There were also 24 this time last year. The investigation is ongoing.

