Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say

Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at his home and also gave her alcohol.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man after they said he claimed to be a U.S. Marshal, gave alcohol to a minor and harbored a runaway.

Officers responded to an apartment complex for a call about an abduction on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A woman who had talked to officers said her 16-year-old runaway daughter was inside an apartment at the complex. She also said she had previously seen her daughter get into a gold SUV at a gas station nearby. The SUV was parked outside the apartment.

When officers knocked on the apartment door, they met with and talked to Christopher Bartley. Police said he told the officers the 16-year-old girl was not there. However, officers investigated and learned the girl was in the apartment, contrary to Bartley’s information.

When officers talked to the 16-year-old, they said she told them she was staying with Bartley because he had told her he was a former Tulsa Police Officer and currently worked for the U.S. Marshal Service. She also said Bartley often wore clothing that resembled law enforcement, and that he gave her alcohol.

The officers arrested Bartley for harboring a runaway juvenile, false impersonation of a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tulsa PD said Bartley has never worked for the department nor for the Marshal Service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is charged with distributing child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.
Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child porn
Tyler Adams Hawaii Fugitive
Manhunt underway for Hawaii fugitive wanted for questioning about his girlfriend’s death
Restaurant Manager Kin Wah Chop Suey, Jimmy Cheng said they were broken into early Saturday...
Thieves hit Windward Oahu businesses already struggling to stay afloat
According to the victim, the 25-year-old suspect wasn't wearing anything but a t-shirt. She...
Man arrested following unprovoked attack of elderly woman on her morning walk
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe

Latest News

Dots indicated the area of the quakes.
Several small earthquakes rattle Hawaii Island’s southern flank
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices
HPD police cruiser / file image
Police: Man lying in roadway when fatally struck in early-morning crash