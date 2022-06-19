Tributes
Forecast: Breezy beautiful conditions to hold into next week

Forecast: Breezy beautiful conditions to linger into next week
Forecast: Breezy beautiful conditions to linger into next week
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist for the next several days and will likely ease slightly during the middle of next week. A typical rainfall pattern will focus rainfall along windward areas, while the leeward slopes of the Big Island will experience clouds and showers each afternoon and evening.

Expect small surf along north and west facing shores through the middle of next week another, slightly larger, northwest swell fills in late tonight into Sunday. The new long-period south-southwest swell will continue to fill in, and peak late tonight into Sunday. A long period south swell is anticipated to fill in late Monday, peak late Tuesday.

