Community leaders gather to celebrate 124 years of Philippine independence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of Filipino community leaders and supporters gathered at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night for an important anniversary.

Gov. David Ige and Philippine Consul General Emil Fernandez joined special guests from various sectors of society to mark the Philippines’ independence from Spain on June 12, 1898.

The gala featured traditional costumes, food, speeches and performances to honor the contributions of Filipinos to Hawaii.

“The Filipino community here in Hawaii is just such an integral part of our community. They immigrated here and they are so successful. They provide so many vital services to our community,” said Ige.

“I was proud to appoint Jade Butay as the first immigrant Filipino to be Director of Transportation. I really do believe that our cabinet should reflect that diversity in our community.”

“We just finished the elections last month. And we have a new administration starting this July. So we’re all rearing to start a new chapter in our nation’s history,” added Consul General Fernandez.

