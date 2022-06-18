Police: Hawaii lawmaker declined field sobriety test in DUI arrest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Rep. Matt Lopresti was arrested Thursday night for driving under the influence.

A police report said Lopresti had stopped in a bicycle lane and told the officer he was having a disagreement with the passenger.

He reportedly repeatedly declined a field sobriety test.

The District 41 legislator was taken into custody in Ewa Beach at 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fort Weaver and Geiger roads.

He was released after posting bail and released the following statement:

“On the advice of counsel, we are not making any statements at this time. We are in the process of conducting our own investigation and hope to make a statement in the upcoming weeks.”

