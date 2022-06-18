Tributes
Pedestrian hit by 2 different vehicles becomes Maui’s 11th traffic fatality in 2022

Investigators said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.
Investigators said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unidentified male pedestrian died after being hit by two different vehicles Friday night, becoming Maui County’s 11th traffic fatality of the year.

This is compared to the six fatalities reported at the same time last year, said Maui police.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Kaahumanu Avenue, approximately 565 feet west of Lono Avenue in Kahului.

Investigators said that an unidentified male pedestrian was within the outer westbound lane of Kaahumanu Avenue when a westbound black Toyota Tacoma crashed into him.

Shortly after, a Honda Accord, also traveling westbound, crashed into the same pedestrian.

Officials said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 67-year-old male operator of the Toyota and occupants did not report any injuries, said police.

The operator of the Honda, a 53-year-old female, also did not report any injuries.

Investigators said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

Authorities said neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appeared to be contributing factors.

An investigation remains ongoing.

