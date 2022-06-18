Next stop Zippy’s: Get a Cheehooneken cake for dad
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Fathers Day, Zippy’s has a treat just for dads.
The local restaurant is back at it again with its crazy cakes.
It’s a cake that looks like a giant can of Heineken beer — or what Zippy’s calls a “Chee-hoo-neken.”
Underneath the sweet fondant is moist vanilla chiffon cake with vanilla butter cream and lemon filling.
It’s about 8 inches long and costs just under $20.
The cheehooneken cake is available only for walk-in orders on June 18 and 19 at Oahu Zippy’s locations while supplies last.
