Navy Region, NAVAC Hawaii holds change in command ceremonies

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:17 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been a change in command at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam this week.

Both the Naval Region Hawaii and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems see new leaders.

Captain Cameron Geertsema took over as the new commander of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command on Thursday.

Geertsema relieves Captain James “Gordie” Meyer who oversaw nearly $1 billion of construction and design work and a 24% drop in injuries during his 2 years in charge.

In addition, Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett was sworn in as the new commander of Navy Region Hawaii on Friday, relieving Rear Admiral Timothy Kott of his duties.

After 32 years of service and 1 year as the commanding officer, Kott has announced his retirement from the Navy.

