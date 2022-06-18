Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians recently celebrated the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth and says the extremely rare animal signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and started a Sun Dance, as reported by KFYR.

“I didn’t believe it. I said I’ll believe it when I see it because we were gifted a white buffalo last year, and just the odds that a calf would be born this year, or at all, are just astronomical,” said TMBCI Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe
Two SHOPO leaders are accused of extortion.
2 top SHOPO leaders placed on restrictive duty amid allegations of extortion
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro (center) leaves the federal courthouse Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors: Kaneshiro, alleged co-conspirators tried to frame woman for crime
Zane Logan
Son of new HPD chief accused of burglary on top of assault charges
According to the victim, the 25-year-old suspect wasn't wearing anything but a t-shirt. She...
Man arrested following unprovoked attack of elderly woman on her morning walk

Latest News

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store