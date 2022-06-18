Man arrested following unprovoked attack of elderly woman on her morning walk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged with attacking a 74-year-old woman while she was exercising in a Mililani neighborhood.

According to the victim, the 25-year-old suspect wasn’t wearing anything but a t-shirt.

The victim, who asked that her identity not be revealed, told HNN he growled at her before punching her in the face.

She says she likes to exercise five days a week.

“I like to walk by myself because I like to think about, ‘what am I going to do today,’” she said.

It’s part of her morning routine.

“Normally I can handle myself,” she told HNN. “But he caught me off guard.”

About 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was walking near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Waihau Street when she noticed a man who she had seen on the street before walking her way.

Police identified the suspect as Tinei Sua. We’re told he was half naked.

“I think he was talking to himself. He was going like this (flailing motion) with his hands,” she said.

The woman says she stepped to the side of the path to let him pass and that seconds later he attacked her from behind.

“He turned around, growled and charged me,” she said. “When he hit me, I mean I was shocked. I was pissed off.”

She says she got up, called 911 and started following Sua up the road. She even pointed him out to arriving officers.

That’s when she says HPD told her to wait inside a nearby store.

“As I turn around the homeless guy was fighting with the policeman,” she said.

She says officers pepper-sprayed Sua. He now faces felony assault and indecent exposure charges.

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old is recovering. Her eye is still a little swollen and bruised.

She told HNN she’s glad Sua was captured. “I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” she said.

And she has this advice for others: “Arm yourself,” she said.

She says next time she goes for a walk, she’ll be packing pepper spray.

HPD confirmed Sua’s bail was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.