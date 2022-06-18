FBI: Manhunt underway for Hawaii escapee wanted for questioning about his girlfriend’s death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI is looking for a 50-year-old Hawaii fugitive who is wanted for questioning about the death of his girlfriend.

Tyler Adams is the boyfriend of Raquel Sabean. Her remains were found in a vehicle known to be driven by her in Mexico, officials said.

Authorities said Adams was detained in Mexico on Wednesday as they searched for Sabean’s 7-month-old daughter, who was later found safe.

Investigators said Adams was uncooperative and entered the United States on Thursday at a port in San Diego, under the alias of Aaron Bain.

According to officials, Adams is known to use multiple fake identities.

His aliases are known to be Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillps, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Michael Whittman, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase, or Joshua Smith.

Adams has been on the run since 2019 after failing to return to a work furlough program.

Adams is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at (808) 586-1352.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.