Donate to win ultimate UFC fight experience with Max Holloway
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A donation to feed Hawaii’s hungry could earn you a chance to hang out with Max Holloway.
The Former UFC Champ and the Hawaii Foodbank are teaming up for a fundraiser sweepstakes.
The grand prize pack valued at $28,000 includes:
- A meet and greet with Holloway
- 2 Round trip tickets to a future Holloway fight in the United States with premium seats
- Holloway’s fight-gear worn in the octagon
- And autographed merch.
For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, click here.
