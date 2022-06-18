Tributes
Donate to win ultimate UFC fight experience with Max Holloway

The Former UFC Champ and the Hawaii foodbank are teaming up for a fundraiser sweepstakes.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A donation to feed Hawaii’s hungry could earn you a chance to hang out with Max Holloway.

The Former UFC Champ and the Hawaii Foodbank are teaming up for a fundraiser sweepstakes.

The grand prize pack valued at $28,000 includes:

  • A meet and greet with Holloway
  • 2 Round trip tickets to a future Holloway fight in the United States with premium seats
  • Holloway’s fight-gear worn in the octagon
  • And autographed merch.

For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, click here.

