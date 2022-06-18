Donate to win ultimate UFC fight experience with Max Holloway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A donation to feed Hawaii’s hungry could earn you a chance to hang out with Max Holloway.

The Former UFC Champ and the Hawaii Foodbank are teaming up for a fundraiser sweepstakes.

The grand prize pack valued at $28,000 includes:

A meet and greet with Holloway

2 Round trip tickets to a future Holloway fight in the United States with premium seats

Holloway’s fight-gear worn in the octagon

And autographed merch.

