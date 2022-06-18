Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Department of Defense awards state nearly $15M to protect Oahu watershed

The award comes after the water contamination crisis, caused by the Red Hill Fuel facility.
The award comes after the water contamination crisis, caused by the Red Hill Fuel facility.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Defense said they are awarding the state nearly $15 million to help protect Oahu’s Waiawa watershed.

The award comes after the water contamination crisis, caused by the Red Hill Fuel facility.

The state said the money will go toward restoring and protecting native forests which help to replenish the Pearl Harbor aquifer.

“Upland forest protection is identified in the Navy’s Red Hill recovery and monitoring plan, so we appreciate the Navy’s advocacy to obtain funding of this critical project,” said Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Suzanne Case.

“This project helps to ensure long term operations of Navy mission by targeting land conservation within areas that are critical to the supply and quality of water to our installations,” said Public Works Officer for JBPHH Capt. Randall Harmeyer.

He added that by safeguarding the native forests “we improve both water quality and quantity.”

The state said private companies such as Coca-Cola are also involved in the protection of the Waiawa watershed area.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe
A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has arrived in Hawaii amid the ongoing war...
Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized
Kunia brush fire
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai.
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs
State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
Broken waterline at Dillingham Airfield is leaking millions of gallons ― every single month

Latest News

Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro exits the federal courthouse Friday.
Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe
Former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro (center) leaves the federal courthouse Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors: Kaneshiro sought to wield power of his office to charge woman with crime she didn’t commit
Midday Newscast: Parents still scrambling, more shipments of foreign formula coming
Ex-Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro arrested by FBI in connection with ongoing public corruption...
Ex-Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro arrested by FBI in connection with ongoing public corruption scandal