Department of Defense awards state nearly $15M to protect Oahu watershed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Defense said they are awarding the state nearly $15 million to help protect Oahu’s Waiawa watershed.

The award comes after the water contamination crisis, caused by the Red Hill Fuel facility.

The state said the money will go toward restoring and protecting native forests which help to replenish the Pearl Harbor aquifer.

“Upland forest protection is identified in the Navy’s Red Hill recovery and monitoring plan, so we appreciate the Navy’s advocacy to obtain funding of this critical project,” said Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Suzanne Case.

“This project helps to ensure long term operations of Navy mission by targeting land conservation within areas that are critical to the supply and quality of water to our installations,” said Public Works Officer for JBPHH Capt. Randall Harmeyer.

He added that by safeguarding the native forests “we improve both water quality and quantity.”

The state said private companies such as Coca-Cola are also involved in the protection of the Waiawa watershed area.

