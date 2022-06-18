Tributes
Breezy trades, passing showers for the weekend, but drying trend on the horizon

A gradual drying trend is possible through the weekend into the beginning of next week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High pressure far north of the islands will continue to keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing for the next several days, while an upper level disturbance will enhance incoming areas of moisture, resulting in showers mainly for windward and mauka areas and occasional showers carried to leeward areas. Slightly drier conditions may be possible by late Saturday, but showers won’t really decrease until the upper low weakens and lifts to the north on Monday.

In surf, a small medium-period northwest swell will bring a small boost in wave heights for north and west shores through the weekend, with the likely peak on Sunday. A new long-period swell is expected Saturday for south-facing shores and will persist into much of the coming week. East shores will continue to get rough and choppy waves from the strong trades, which will also keep a small craft advisory up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island through Saturday afternoon.

