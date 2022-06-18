Authorities seek 50-year-old furlough inmate from correctional facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old furlough inmate who failed to return to an Oahu correctional facility on Friday.

George Williams Jr. was scheduled to check into the facility by 3:30 p.m. but didn’t show up, authorities said.

Williams is described as 6 feet 1 inch with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing in at 207 pounds.

Authorities said he was serving time for robbery and tentatively approved for parole release on June 23.

Officials added that inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility.

Williams will face an additional escape charge when found.

Anyone who sees Williams is urged to call police or sheriff dispatch at (808) 586-1352.

