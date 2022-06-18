After CDC green light, kids under 5 are now eligible for a COVID shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID vaccine receiving CDC approval for younger children, vaccination sites and healthcare providers are preparing for the rollout.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Saturday said 27,500 doses are expected to arrive in Hawaii as soon as next week.

The low-dose shot will be available for children as young as 6 months to 4 years of age, a group that includes about 80,000 children in Hawaii, said health officials.

According to the health department, the shots will be distributed to hospitals, pediatricians’ offices, and clinics across the state.

They are authorizing enrolled COVID-19 vaccination providers to administer the vaccines as soon as they become available.

“Vaccines continue to offer our best protection against COVID-19 and now keiki as young as six-months old can benefit from that same protection,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, Health Director of FACEP.

Here are some things to know:

Pfizer

The new Pfizer vaccine is specially made for children six-months through four years of age and will be administered in a three-shot series.

There should be three weeks between the first and second shots. The third shot is to be given at least two months after the second shot. Each dose is one-tenth the dose of the Pfizer vaccine given to adults.

Moderna

The new Moderna vaccine is for children six-months through five years of age and will be administered in a two-shot series.

The second shot is to be given at least four weeks after the first shot. Each dose is a quarter of the Moderna dose given to adults.

Health advisors encourage parents to explore vaccination opportunities with their healthcare providers.

State health officials said vaccination locations will be listed on the vaccine page once they arrive.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.