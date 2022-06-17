Tributes
Wahine basketball partners with Youth Impact Program to introduce camp for girls

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Athletics and Wahine basketball are teaming up with the Youth Impact Program to host a two-week camp for girls in the islands.

Coincidentally, it’s starting this year on the 50th anniversary of Title IX — groundbreaking legislation that gave equal opportunity to women in sports.

“Once again the state of Hawaii is taking a lead on something.” Wahine hoops Head Coach Laura Beeman said. “We did it with Title IX 50 years ago, so let’s take the lead with this Youth Impact Program and 50 years from now let’s see where we are.”

Running from July 15 to 23, the free camp is designed to not only sharpen participants’ skills on the court, but also give them lessons on leadership, education, mental health and other aspects of life that they can use in the future.

“Challenges that they might not be able to handle on their own,” YIP National Director Trey Johnson said.

“They are looking for opportunities to help them develop the tools to reach their life goals and their potential, so this program is designed to do exactly that.”

When looking for the leader of this brand new program, organizers say Beeman was the perfect fit.

“She identified the opportunity that matched with her personal interest in assisting young ladies achieve their goals and their life interests and it matched.” Johnson said. “A match made in heaven if you will.”

“To be one of the first programs to do this raises the bar a little bit, right?” Beeman added.

“We want to make sure we do it right, so just super thrilled that they have entrusted this with me and I hope we do a great job, we’re just really excited to see what we can do.”

For Beeman and her team, the chance to impact the lives of girls here in the islands was a no brainer.

“We need to touch the lives of these kids as much as we possibly can in the positions that we are in.” Beeman said.

“When I was a young coach it was all about the winning, it was all about let’s go and what can I do for me, what can I do for my program and now it’s more about what can this program do for others.”

Registration for the camp is still open.

2022 University of Hawaii YIP for Female Registration

