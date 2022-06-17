Tributes
Sunny & breezy today, showers at times tomorrow

Upper level disturbance may bring some added moisture on Saturday
Today’s weather: Morning clouds but sunnier as we go thru the day. Daytime high near 86...
Today's weather: Morning clouds but sunnier as we go thru the day. Daytime high near 86 degrees, winds NE 15-25. Moderate and breezy trade winds will continue, with clouds and showers favoring windward and macula locations as areas of moisture move through.
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today’s weather: Morning clouds but sunnier as we go thru the day. Daytime high near 86 degrees, winds NE 15-25. Moderate and breezy trade winds will continue, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as areas of moisture move through. Expect some showers to carry over into our leeward areas periodically through the weekend due to an upper disturbance in the area. A drier trade wind pattern is expected next week as the upper disturbance lifts away to the north.

The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the winder areas surrounding Maui County and Big Island through Saturday afternoon but will likely need to be extended even further in time. The next west northwest swell that will be arriving and slowly building over the more western islands through Saturday. A slightly larger reinforcing west northwest swell will fill in late Saturday into early Sunday. The weekend arrival of a slightly higher, longer period southwest south swell will provide a slight boost to surf along southern exposures from this weekend through the middle of next week.

