Son of new HPD chief accused of burglary on top of assault charges

Your top local headlines for June 17, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The son of the Honolulu Police Department’s new Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan now faces two counts of burglary.

Police said Zane Logan allegedly stole two bicycles on two separate occasions at a Kakaako condo.

The 36-year-old is already in custody on an assault charge for allegedly attacking a man at Ala Moana Beach Park in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Logan has 27 arrests, 3 convictions and 13 contests on his record, prosecutors said during his first court appearance for the assault charges.

He is being held on $1,000 bail.

