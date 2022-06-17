Prosecutors: Kaneshiro sought to wield power of his office to charge woman with crime she didn’t commit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal charges against ex-city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro stem from an alleged attempt to go after a woman for a crime she didn’t commit as a favor to prominent campaign donors.

In addition to Kaneshiro, the indictment names four co-defendants ― campaign donors who all work for architectural and engineering firm Mitsunaga & Associates.

RELATED COVERAGE:

They’re accused of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery.

According to the indictment, Kaneshiro and his co-conspirators ― Dennis Mitsunaga, Terri Otani, Aaron Fujii and Chad McDonald ― allegedly worked to frame a former Mitsunaga & Associates employee for a crime she didn’t commit.

The alleged motive? She had sued the firm for discrimination.

In exchange, federal prosecutors said, Mitsunaga and his network and employees made some $50,000 in contributions to Kaneshiro’s reelection campaigns between 2012 to 2016.

Prosecutors added that the accusations against the ex-employee were “baseless.”

“This indictment alleges a Honolulu businessman and others paid $50,000 in campaign contributions to Honolulu’s former Prosecuting Attorney to prosecute a former employee,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman, in the Southern District of California.

“Public officials must conduct their affairs honestly and with integrity. The Department of Justice will work to hold accountable anyone who betrays that duty through the influence of bribes.”

White-collar crime expert and former Judge Randal Lee called the allegations jaw-dropping.

“It really is a black eye to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney,” Lee told Hawaii News Now on Friday. “Candidates run for office and people give money, obviously. This kind of indictment indicates how the donation worked.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.