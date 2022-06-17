Tributes
Open House: Elegant home in Nu’uanu and beautiful townhome in Aiea

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, tucked away in the Dowsett Tract, this home is a perfect blend of elegance and functional living space with recently renovated kitchen, living, and dining areas featuring engineered hardwood floors, ebony cabinets, granite counters, and all freshly painted. Keep cool and comfortable with Split AC in every room. House includes a PV system with battery storage ensuring an electricity bill of just a few dollars each month. Minutes to both downtown and Windward Oahu, this quiet and serene home can be your Honolulu oasis.

Next up, conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, parks, golf course, and more, this ground level, single story, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath Aiea townhome has gas stove, barn doors and a primary bedroom with its own half bath. Chateau Newtown includes membership to Newtown Estates Community Association, which boasts many amenities such as a pool, wading pool, health club, tennis courts, basketball courts, facility rooms, room rentals, and more! This quiet community, located on a dead-end street, offers peace and tranquility after a long day of work.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

