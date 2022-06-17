Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

LIVE: New HPD chief holds new conference to discuss efforts to bolster transparency, public trust in agency

New Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan is outlining his vision for the department in a...
New Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan is outlining his vision for the department in a news conference on Friday morning.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan is outlining his vision for the department in a news conference on Friday morning.

This comes as the Honolulu Police Department has faced criticism over issues of transparency and in the wake of a years-long public corruption scandal involving the ex-HPD chief, his wife, then-city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and other public officials.

WATCH BELOW:

In the latest instance, Logan was sworn in secretly Tuesday as HPD’s new chief. Keith Horikawa and Rade Vanic, the former acting HPD chief, were also sworn in as deputy chiefs.

The mayor was not at the ceremony and members of command staff didn’t even know the ceremony was happening.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has arrived in Hawaii amid the ongoing war...
Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized
Kunia brush fire
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Former Honolulu prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro was arrested by the FBI in connection with...
Ex-city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro arrested by FBI in connection with ongoing public corruption scandal
Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai.
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs
State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
Broken waterline at Dillingham Airfield is leaking millions of gallons ― every single month

Latest News

Former Honolulu prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro was arrested by the FBI in connection with...
Ex-Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro arrested by FBI in connection with ongoing public corruption scandal
HNN News Brief (June 17, 2022)
HNN News Brief (June 17, 2022):
New Honolulu police chief holds press conference outlining vision for department
Zane Logan
Son of new HPD chief accused of burglary on top of assault charges