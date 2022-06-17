LIVE: New HPD chief holds new conference to discuss efforts to bolster transparency, public trust in agency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan is outlining his vision for the department in a news conference on Friday morning.

This comes as the Honolulu Police Department has faced criticism over issues of transparency and in the wake of a years-long public corruption scandal involving the ex-HPD chief, his wife, then-city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and other public officials.

In the latest instance, Logan was sworn in secretly Tuesday as HPD’s new chief. Keith Horikawa and Rade Vanic, the former acting HPD chief, were also sworn in as deputy chiefs.

The mayor was not at the ceremony and members of command staff didn’t even know the ceremony was happening.

This story will be updated.

