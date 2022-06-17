Tributes
Roughly 100 residents evacuate from their homes as raging brush fire spreads

Kunia brush fire
Kunia brush fire(Courtesy: Tanya Marshment)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 100 people have evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle a large brush fire in Kunia, authorities said.

Rescue crews are on scene trying to keep the flames from spreading and damaging any buildings.

HFD said they received a call around 8 p.m. about a fire near the former plantation camp, just south of Schofield Barracks.

Witnesses have told HNN the blaze may have started as warehouse fire before spreading.

HPD is currently on scene helping in the evacuations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

