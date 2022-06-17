Tributes
Hirono helps secure $1B to permanently defuel, close Red Hill facility

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono(Hawaii News Now)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A key congressional committee has approved $1 billion in funding to help shut down the Red Hill Fuel Facility, clean up contamination and establish a water monitoring program.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono helped secure the money in the National Defense Authorization Act — along with advancing critical military construction projects in Hawaii.

Back in November 2021, the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked 14,000 gallons of water and fuel, causing many local residents’ water to be contaminated.

Approximately 2,000 people were sickened by the water contamination crisis, a federal health survey found.

“I fought to include provisions to authorize and provide $1 billion in funding for the permanent defueling and closure of Red Hill, while ensuring proper environmental remediation,” Hirono said, in a press release.

As part of the provisions, the Department of Defense will be directed to appoint a single point of contact to lead the closure of Red Hill and conduct an independent assessment of optimal post-closure care for the Red Hill facility.

A water monitoring program for the facility will also be established.

Along with securing funding for Red Hill, Hirono also touched on everything from strengthening the ability to protect the Pacific region, sustainability and the DoD’s compliance with Title IX at schools.

