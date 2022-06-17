Hawaii’s Red Flag Law: How to file for a Gun Violence Protective Order

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s “red flag” or “Extreme Risk” law took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, but since then, there’s only been one request for a Gun Violence Protective Order.

The problem is not many people know what it is and how it works. Advocates say resources are needed to educate the public about the potentially life-saving tool.

“This creates a civil court process where they can go to a court and ask a judge, they can present evidence to they can go to a court and ask a judge, they can present evidence to a judge that the person they think the person is at risk of harming themselves or another person with a gun,” said William Rosen, managing director of state policy for Everytown, a gun violence prevention organization that promotes gun safety legislation.

Under Hawaii’s red flag law, a household member, law enforcement officer, healthcare worker, educator or co-worker can intervene in a potential crisis and file a court petition to ban a person’s access to guns for one year.

“It might be an adult who is older, elderly parent has been depressed,” Rosen said. “Perhaps they let slip, but they’ve recently bought guns, that they don’t know what to live, you know, that they have no reason to live, considering ending their life, that could be, again, the type of threat against oneself.”

A petitioner must file a form in state family court in the circuit where they live -- with details of the respondent, the threatened violence and firearms.

Once filed, a judge can issue an emergency order immediately to allow police officers to take possession of the respondent’s firearms.

“The emergency crisis is to get the guns out in the meantime, so that we can address the larger problem,” Rosen said.

Within 14 days, both the petitioner and respondent must appear for a hearing on the full order.

Family law attorney Kainani Colins-Alvarez says the process is straight forward and standards for the gun protective order are not as high as with a domestic violence TRO.

“Your verbal testimony is considered evidence. A lot of people don’t realize that they think that the you know, you need to have pictures, you need to have messages, email, something in writing, that’s not true. If you can testify the event had occurred, or something had occurred to you or you witness something with your eyes, and you verbally testify to it, you do not need anything else corroborating that you don’t need something in writing, you don’t need pictures of an event that happened. As long as the court finds that you are credible in your testimony, they can accept that as evidence.” said Collins Alvarez, Senior Associate at Farrell & Perrault.

But she adds additional evidence will make your case stronger.

Opponents of red flag laws believe they violate a person’s rights without due process.

But advocates argue protections are built in, including penalties for false reporting and opportunities for respondents to request a rehearing to have the order terminated.

Once an order expires, the respondent can regain possession of their firearms after passing a background check.

If you know someone who has threatened suicide or violence with firearms, you’re advised to seek help. For information on filing a Gun Violence Protective Order, click HERE for First Circuit of Oahu. Other forms are found under the Gun Violence Forms section HERE.

For neighbor island forms, contact the family court in your county.

