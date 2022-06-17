Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo set to make pro debut with WPF’s Smash It Sports Vipers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday, Hauula native Jocelyn Alo accepted an offer with the Smash It Sports Vipers — five days later, she officially goes pro.

The home run queen makes her professional debut Friday night against the Heart of America Fastpitch League.

Friday Night Lights featuring the Home Run Queen! 👑



Set your reminder to tune in at

7:30PM CT 🍿 💻📱📺 pic.twitter.com/yq4v1WBKAg — WPF (@wprofastpitch) June 17, 2022

The Campbell graduate joins the Vipers in the new Women’s Fastpitch league — currently former Oklahoma standout Lauren Chamberlain holds the title as league commissioner.

Alo put a bow on a historic collegiate career with back-to-back National Championships and multiple NCAA records — 122 home runs, 280 runs, 776 total bases, and a .990 slugging percentage.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.