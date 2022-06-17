Tributes
Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane returns to the cage in Bellator 284

(@BellatorMMA)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On August 12, Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is set to meet Bruna Ellen in Bellator 284.

The Punahou graduate looks to snap her two-fight losing streak, her most recent loss coming at the Neil S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, with a win in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Macfarlane is the former Bellator women’s flyweight champion — with a current MMA record of 11-2.

Meanwhile, Ellen is coming off a high after taking two of her last three bouts.

Bellator 284 is set for Aug. 12 at the Sanford Pentagon in the Mount Rushmore state.

