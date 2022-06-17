Hawaii will soon have world’s only Anna Miller’s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several decades, Anna Miller’s is closing its last restaurant in Japan.

That leaves the Aiea location as the only one left of its namesake restaurants.

The diner-style chain has been bringing American food and pies to Japan, and had opened a total of 25 locations there.

Local media reported the only remaining restaurant in Takanawa will serve its last slice at the end of August.

The Anna Miller’s location in Aiea has been open since 1973 after the original owner, Stanley Miller, decided to bring the restaurant — named after his grandmother — to Hawaii from the mainland.

As one of the oldest tenants at Pearlridge Center, Anna Miller’s has remained a fixture in the Aiea community, even persevering through the coronavirus pandemic.

With a low-key diner setting, Anna Miller’s has served up a wide variety of homestyle dishes from chicken potpie, fresh strawberry pie and other comfort foods.

