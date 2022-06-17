Tributes
Hawaii will soon have world’s only Anna Miller’s

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several decades, Anna Miller’s is closing its last restaurant in Japan.

That leaves the Aiea location as the only one left of its namesake restaurants.

The diner-style chain has been bringing American food and pies to Japan, and had opened a total of 25 locations there.

Local media reported the only remaining restaurant in Takanawa will serve its last slice at the end of August.

Anna Miller’s: Slide into a booth and grab a piece of pie at this Aiea favorite

The Anna Miller’s location in Aiea has been open since 1973 after the original owner, Stanley Miller, decided to bring the restaurant — named after his grandmother — to Hawaii from the mainland.

As one of the oldest tenants at Pearlridge Center, Anna Miller’s has remained a fixture in the Aiea community, even persevering through the coronavirus pandemic.

With a low-key diner setting, Anna Miller’s has served up a wide variety of homestyle dishes from chicken potpie, fresh strawberry pie and other comfort foods.

Known for fresh strawberry pies, Anna Miller's has remained a fixture in Aiea

