During Pride Month, governor signs trio of bills expanding LGBTQ rights

The transgender community calls the law a historic win.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii marks Pride Month, Gov. David Ige signed into law Thursday three bills centered on expanding rights for Hawaii’s LGBTQ community, including a new law on gender-affirming treatment.

The governor joined lawmakers and community advocates for a bill signing ceremony at Bishop Museum.

One of the most significant measures made official is the Gender Affirming Treatment Act, which prohibits health insurance companies from denying coverage for gender-identity treatments.

The transgender community calls the law a historic win.

“It’s been a struggle for decades for our community,” said transgender advocate Maddalynn Sesepasara.

“We’ve been facing injustices for decades. This now gives us a chance to live our true authentic life without discrimination, without having to do anything illegal to get the funds to get this gender affirming care.”

The governor also signed a law that prohibits discrimination from jury service based on gender identity and legislation that creates a state LGBTQ-plus commission.

“Collectively, these three bills are critical in supporting the LGBTQ+ members in our community,” Ige said.

“They will help us identify and address social and community issues more effectively and ensure that we can work to prevent discrimination in many areas of our society.”

