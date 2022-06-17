Former city prosecuting attorney arrested by FBI in connection with ongoing public corruption scandal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro has been arrested by the FBI as part of the ongoing massive public corruption probe that resulted in the conviction of ex-Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine.

He self-surrendered to authorities just before 6 a.m. Friday at his condo in Waialae and was escorted by FBI agents.

Kaneshiro received a target letter from the Department of Justice in 2018, when he too became a focus of the case. He was on paid leave for two years before his term expired and Steve Alm was elected to replace him.

There are multiple defendants, at least one employee of engineering firm Mitsunaga and Associates was arrested on Thursday. Terri Otani spent the night in the Federal detention center. She is the executive director of that firm that has strong political ties.

The employees and their families have donated thousands of dollars to Kaneshiro’s campaigns in the years he was running as prosecutor.

These arrests comes after three former high-ranking city officials were arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. as part of the city’s $250,000 payout to the disgraced former police chief in 2017, despite the fact that he was already a target of a federal investigation.

The three, who all served in the former Mayor Kirk Caldwell administration, are:

Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya;

Ex-Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword;

And former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, who was the city’s top civil attorney.

Louis Kealoha, meanwhile, is serving a serving a seven-year prison term in Oregon for obstruction, conspiracy and bank fraud ― all crimes committed while he led HPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.