Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Episode 117: These ‘mompreneurs’ are making waves on Maui

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this episode, the “Muthaship” is talking story with two “mompreneurs” from Maui!

Luana HueSing-Ammasi and Jovina Ka’eo both work side hustles to earn extra money all while juggling work and raising a family.

They came up with a concept that’s now a successful annual event featuring home made products by “mompreneurs” on the Valley Isle.

Listen to the “Muthaship” online or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai.
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 116: Living ‘every day better’ with body builder Eric Yamashita
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 114: A conversation with Hawaii’s youth poet laureate
Youth like Kaliko, Kaonohi, and Navahine have a right to a "healthful environment" under the...
In a fight for their future, 14 Hawaii youth file climate lawsuit against state, DOT
They’ve gathered 850 pounds of produce, which is equivalent to saving around $3,000 in food.
PODCAST: Meet the high schooler tackling food insecurity — one fruit tree at a time