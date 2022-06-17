Breezy trade wind pattern for several more days

High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trade winds blowing over the islands for the foreseeable future. The winds will bring clouds and passing showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, with some brief showers for leeward areas. A mid-level disturbance is keeping conditions somewhat unstable, so the showers will be a bit more frequent through Saturday. Winds may increase a bit on Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

The strong trade winds will keep a small craft advisory posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island, and also drive more rough surf in to east-facing shores. North and west shores will get a small boost in wave heights, with a larger northwest swell possible late Saturday into Sunday. South shores will get a series of slightly larger and longer-period swells starting as early as Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.