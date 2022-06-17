Amid COVID surge, Hawaii County in the ‘red’ with high transmission levels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County was bumped up Thursday to CDC’s highest risk level for COVID community transmission.

They join the counties of Maui, Honolulu and Kauai in the red, officials said.

Despite an overall downward trend in the statewide counts, Hawaii Island saw an uptick in the past week.

Officials said the county sees an average of 117 new cases a day with a 15.3% test positivity.

Hilo Medical Center said wait times are going up as rooms fill with new COVID patients.

A spokesperson added the current surge is still far less than what the hospital saw last summer during the Delta spike.

Currently, 23 patients are hospitalized.

According to officials, there are no changes to any rules but residents are advised to be vigilant and mask up indoors.

