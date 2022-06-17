Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Amid COVID surge, Hawaii County in the ‘red’ with high transmission levels

Officials said the county sees an average of 117 new cases a day with 15.3% test positivity.
Officials said the county sees an average of 117 new cases a day with 15.3% test positivity.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County was bumped up Thursday to CDC’s highest risk level for COVID community transmission.

They join the counties of Maui, Honolulu and Kauai in the red, officials said.

Despite an overall downward trend in the statewide counts, Hawaii Island saw an uptick in the past week.

Officials said the county sees an average of 117 new cases a day with a 15.3% test positivity.

Hilo Medical Center said wait times are going up as rooms fill with new COVID patients.

A spokesperson added the current surge is still far less than what the hospital saw last summer during the Delta spike.

Currently, 23 patients are hospitalized.

According to officials, there are no changes to any rules but residents are advised to be vigilant and mask up indoors.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight
A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has arrived in Hawaii amid the ongoing war...
Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized
Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai.
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

Latest News

Five days a week, a small group of teenagers paddle a canoe around Hilo Bay, gliding across the...
Hawaii Island canoe club lands spot in world’s largest paddling event
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC confirms 5 monkeypox cases in Hawaii
There are 40,000 people who are 60 years and older who live on Oahu’s North Shore.
Closure of Wahiawa nursing facility leaves long-term care gap
Wahine basketball partners with Youth Impact Program to introduce camp for girls
Wahine basketball partners with Youth Impact Program to introduce camp for girls