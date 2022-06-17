Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police arrested a second person in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on Friday at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

He is jailed without bond on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival.

Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody. Arrest warrants were also issued for two other people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has arrived in Hawaii amid the ongoing war...
Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized
Kunia brush fire
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai.
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
Broken waterline at Dillingham Airfield is leaking millions of gallons ― every single month

Latest News

Former Honolulu prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro was arrested by the FBI in connection with...
Former city prosecuting attorney arrested by FBI in connection with ongoing public corruption scandal
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher...
Jill Biden: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on gun safety laws
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021....
Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting