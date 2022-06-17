Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 top SHOPO leaders placed on restrictive duty amid allegations of extortion

Your top local headlines for June 17, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two top leaders of the state police union are being accused of extortion and have been placed on restrictive duty by the Honolulu Police Department.

SHOPO President Robert Cavaco and Vice President Stephen Keogh deny the allegations.

The two have been sued by the former vice president of the police officers’ union, David Leonard Kawika Hallums. He claims he was falsely accused of stealing from union travel funds and blackmailed.

Cavaco and Keogh said Hallum’s lawsuit is not just a personal attack, but a “disturbing attack on SHOPO leadership.”

“These untruthful allegations that triggered this investigation are the ultimate act of desperation by an individual who was using SHOPO dues to enrich himself. This is also an attempt to stifle the new direction that SHOPO has taken since the last board was voted out...We will not back down, and the lies will be exposed,” the two said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has arrived in Hawaii amid the ongoing war...
Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized
Kunia brush fire
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai.
Authorities: Raid on Kauai home uncovers homemade explosives, drugs
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
Broken waterline at Dillingham Airfield is leaking millions of gallons ― every single month

Latest News

Kunia brush fire
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Firefighters contain large blaze near Kunia Village that triggered evacuations
Sunrise News Roundup (June 17, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 17, 2022)
There are 40,000 people who are 60 years and older who live on Oahu’s North Shore.
Closure of Wahiawa nursing facility leaves worrisome long-term care gap