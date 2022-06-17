18 people displaced after fire at a Maui apartment building damages 4 units

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple families were displaced from their home after a fire in Wailuku Thursday morning.

Maui firefighters were dispatched to Waimaluhia Lane just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a fire that started on the ground floor and was spreading to the second story of the building.

In the process of fighting the fire, MFD said 18 residents total were able to escape unharmed. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

MFD said four units were damaged: Two were directly damaged from the fire, and two others sustained smoke damage.

All of the displaced residents are being aided by the Red Cross. Damage was estimated at $400,000 to the building and $10,000 to contents.

The cause at last check was undetermined.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.