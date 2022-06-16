Tributes
Russian-owned superyacht seized by US officials to reportedly sail to Hawaii

Your top local headlines for June 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire is reportedly coming to Hawaii amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Russian-owned yacht called “Amadea” was seized by U.S. officials and was last spotted about 160 miles from Honolulu, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The vessel had been moored in Fiji, before the U.S. began targeting assets of Russian oligarchs with ties to Vladimir Putin due to the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the U.S. won a ruling in Fiji’s Supreme Court to take control of the ship. This came after local officials said keeping the yacht ported was “costing their government dearly,” Bloomberg reported.

The $325-million vessel is owned by billionaire Suleyman Kerimov.

There has been no word from the Department of Justice on what happens when the Amadea arrives in Hawaii.

