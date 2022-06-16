Tributes
More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM HST
(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Man arrested following unprovoked attack of elderly woman on her morning walk

