Man, 22, charged in connection with stabbing on Hilo church property

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man from Hilo has been charged in connection with a stabbing Tuesday on the property of a Hilo church, Hawaii County officials said.

Tchok Atario, also known as Jtok Atarino, was charged for attempted murder, felony assault and terroristic threatening.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on the property of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles on Kapiolani Street in Hilo.

According to Hawaii County police, officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to a report of a female who was stabbed.

Officers found the 25-year-old woman at a nearby apartment complex, where she reported being stabbed in the head and arm.

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, then the Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment. She remains in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident, officers located Atario and arrested him.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Atario is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

He remains in custody on a $270,000 bail.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.