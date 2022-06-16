Tributes
Looking for a furry friend? Hawaiian Humane Society needs help to clear kennels

Pahinui Terrier Mix Dog
Pahinui Terrier Mix Dog(Hawaiian Humane Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society needs help to empty their kennels.

The nonprofit said its offering 50% off all cats and dogs until June 30.

Due to the unprecedented number of animals, the shelter said they are unable to accept any surrenders without an appointment.

In addition to the half-off discount, the nonprofit said adoption fees are being waived for small animals.

For more information, click here.

