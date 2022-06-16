Tributes
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit

Attorneys further detail the allegations, accusing the agency of harassment and discrimination throughout the pandemic.
By Samie Solina
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - LGBTQ+ businesses say additional allegations have been added to the lawsuit against the Honolulu Liquor Commission.

Attorneys further detail the allegations, accusing the agency of harassment and discrimination throughout the pandemic.

“The new things that we put in this week is adding a charge of negligent hiring, training, supervision, and retention against the liquor commission,” said Robbie Baldwin, a plaintiff and owner of Scarlet Honolulu.

The new allegations said the last four administrators resigned amid controversy and inspectors — with a history of violence and physical intimidation — were hired in their place.

In addition, the suit lists a number of previous charges citing employee mistreatment within the commission.

Baldwin says the Liquor Commission needs to step up and address the allegations.

“It appears they just don’t care and it’s just another day at the Liquor Commission,” Baldwin said.

“There is really no transparency that’s happening from the Liquor Commission,” said Walter Enriquez, another plaintiff and founder of Gay Island Guide.

Enriquez added despite being entirely vaccinated venues, several inspectors targeted LGBTQ+ businesses on multiple occasions with excessive visits and unjustified shutdowns.

Both plaintiffs say the agencies failed to investigate the harassment that targets the LGBTQ+ community.

Hawaii News Now has repeatedly reached out to the Liquor Commission and the city for reaction to the allegations.

A city spokesperson said their attorneys couldn’t comment because of pending litigation.

