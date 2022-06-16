Honolulu police arrest man who allegedly lunged at officer with screwdriver

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer tased a man after he reportedly lunged at the officer with a screwdriver.

Officials said the incident happened Monday during a routine patrol at around 2:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway in Waianae.

Authorities said 29-year-old Sataoa Kaleuati was seen in a car that had been reported stolen.

Police said Kaleuati allegedly lunged toward the responding officer after being confronted.

He faces multiple charges, including terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

Kaleuati has since been released from custody pending investigation.

