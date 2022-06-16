Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Honolulu police arrest man who allegedly lunged at officer with screwdriver

Your top local headlines for June 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer tased a man after he reportedly lunged at the officer with a screwdriver.

Officials said the incident happened Monday during a routine patrol at around 2:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway in Waianae.

Authorities said 29-year-old Sataoa Kaleuati was seen in a car that had been reported stolen.

Police said Kaleuati allegedly lunged toward the responding officer after being confronted.

He faces multiple charges, including terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

Kaleuati has since been released from custody pending investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Gigantic marlin caught off Kona
Georgia family reels in monster marlin off Kona
Officials said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation following assault in Kalihi
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad

Latest News

IHS provides update on homeless situation in Hawaii amid record-setting inflation
IHS provides update on homeless situation in Hawaii amid record-setting inflation
The 348-foot yacht named "Amadea" is linked to a Russian billionaire.
Russian-owned superyacht seized by US officials to reportedly sail to Hawaii
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to bring comfortable conditions through the weekend
Sunrise News Roundup (June 16, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 16, 2022)