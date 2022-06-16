HFD: Fire that left 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pauoa was accidental

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department says a fire that left two people dead and one seriously injured in Pauoa last week was accidental.

HFD said Wednesday that the blaze was caused by a probable failure of electrical equipment in the first floor laundry room at the home on Booth Road.

The fire broke out last week Monday, around 2:20 a.m.

A 77-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were found dead in the home.

A 77-year-old man was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with burns to his arms and legs, Emergency Medical Services said.

The fire caused an estimated $378,000 in damage.

This story will be updated.

