Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HFD: Fire that left 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pauoa was accidental

A 77-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were found dead in the home.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department says a fire that left two people dead and one seriously injured in Pauoa last week was accidental.

HFD said Wednesday that the blaze was caused by a probable failure of electrical equipment in the first floor laundry room at the home on Booth Road.

The fire broke out last week Monday, around 2:20 a.m.

A 77-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were found dead in the home.

A 77-year-old man was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with burns to his arms and legs, Emergency Medical Services said.

The fire caused an estimated $378,000 in damage.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Gigantic marlin caught off Kona
Georgia family reels in monster marlin off Kona
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Rising concerns about 2 Americans feared captured in Ukraine
A 348-foot superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has arrived in Hawaii amid the ongoing war...
Superyacht reportedly owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Honolulu after being seized by US
Netflix has debuted the first footage from “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas.
Netflix movie preview, and Marilyn Monroe's tie Aloha State
The $325 million vessel is owned by billionaire oligarch Suleyman Kerimov.
Russian-owned superyacht seized by US officials arrives in Honolulu