HFD: Fire that left 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pauoa was accidental
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department says a fire that left two people dead and one seriously injured in Pauoa last week was accidental.
HFD said Wednesday that the blaze was caused by a probable failure of electrical equipment in the first floor laundry room at the home on Booth Road.
The fire broke out last week Monday, around 2:20 a.m.
A 77-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were found dead in the home.
A 77-year-old man was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with burns to his arms and legs, Emergency Medical Services said.
The fire caused an estimated $378,000 in damage.
