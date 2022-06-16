Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a Hawaii Island man to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said 58-year-old Dwayne Gouveia of Waimea and three other people were arrested in May 2020 for trafficking the illegal drug.

Homeland Security Investigations and Hawaii Island police officers found two pounds of meth and nearly $20,000.

Officials said Gouveia had previously served a 10-year sentence starting in 2005 for distribution of meth.

Meanwhile, his co-conspirators, Maximillian Oleksiak, Billie Kawelo and Malia Broome, were all sentenced in November.

“Methamphetamine remains our state’s dominant drug trafficking problem, as this prosecution of four Big Island residents demonstrates,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors. “We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to prosecute those who deal large quantities of methamphetamine across our state.”

