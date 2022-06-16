Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking meth

Your top local headlines for June 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a Hawaii Island man to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said 58-year-old Dwayne Gouveia of Waimea and three other people were arrested in May 2020 for trafficking the illegal drug.

Homeland Security Investigations and Hawaii Island police officers found two pounds of meth and nearly $20,000.

Officials said Gouveia had previously served a 10-year sentence starting in 2005 for distribution of meth.

Meanwhile, his co-conspirators, Maximillian Oleksiak, Billie Kawelo and Malia Broome, were all sentenced in November.

“Methamphetamine remains our state’s dominant drug trafficking problem, as this prosecution of four Big Island residents demonstrates,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors. “We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to prosecute those who deal large quantities of methamphetamine across our state.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Gigantic marlin caught off Kona
Georgia family reels in monster marlin off Kona
Officials said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation following assault in Kalihi
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad

Latest News

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight
Watching Your Wallet: Paying for rising college costs
Police said 29-year-old Sataoa Kaleuati was seen in a car that had been reported stolen.
Honolulu police arrest man who allegedly lunged at officer with screwdriver
IHS provides update on homeless situation in Hawaii amid record-setting inflation
IHS provides update on homeless situation in Hawaii amid record-setting inflation