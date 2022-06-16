Hawaii County bomb squad levels up with new equipment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Hawaii County Police Department has purchased new equipment for its bomb squad thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The equipment includes a bomb robot, bomb suit made of Kevlar, X-ray unit and other hazmat equipment. A Chevy cargo truck to house and transport the equipment is covered in the funding as well.

The truck and equipment cost around $429,300, according to Resolution 434, which authorizes the county’s acceptance of the donations.

The DHS grant is allocated to the Hawaii Interisland Bomb Squad, which consists of departments from Hawaii, Maui and Kauai counties.

