Hanamaulu home raided, uncovering explosives, drugs; 1 suspect arrested

HANAMAULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was arrested in a multi-agency operation Tuesday involving explosives and drugs.

Kauai police arrested 39-year-old Dain Kagawa of Lihue on numerous offenses including drug crimes and possession of explosives.

During the the investigation, Kauai police were aided by the FBI, ATF and Hawai’i Interisland Bomb Squad.

They executed a search warrant on the Hanamaulu home Tuesday. During the investigation, they found five homemade devices resembling fireworks and an item appearing to be a metallic pipe bomb, authorities said.

There were also items used to make explosives, like fuses, tubing and combustible powder.

Investigators also recovered a substance that tested positive to be crystal meth.

Dustin Kagawa was arrested as a result of a multi-agency operation on Kauai. (Kauai Police)

“We are especially grateful to our Federal and County partners who helped in this joint operation including the Kaua’i Fire Department who stood by in support of operational safety in the event these highly flammable and volatile materials ignitied,” said KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

“We are also very grateful to the members of the Hawai’i Interisland Bomb Squad from the Maui Police Department, Hawai’i Police Department and the Kaua’i Police Department for working collaboratively as a team in using the training and knowledge acquired through their bomb technician hazardous devices school to keep Hawai’i’s communities safe from these types of dangerous situations,” Ponce added.

Kagawa was arrested for third-degree drug promotion, along with six counts of prohibited explosive devices. He has since been released pending investigation.

