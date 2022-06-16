Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to bring comfortable conditions through the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds to bring comfortable conditions through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to bring comfortable conditions through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to focus low clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections through this weekend. Brief trade showers may be transported over to the leeward sections of the smaller islands, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Clouds and isolated showers will also likely develop over some upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon.

Rough, choppy surf will continue for east facing shores through early next week. A small northwest swell will build Thursday. Another slightly larger northwest swell will fill in over the weekend. Background south swell will continue into Thursday then slowly trend up Thursday afternoon through early next week as several slightly larger and longer period southerly swells move through the island chain.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

