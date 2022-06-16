Tributes
Hawaii to bring in doses as FDA gives green light to COVID shots for youngest kids

Now that the FDA has all but formally signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna doses, the state says its waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer its recommendation in the coming days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An FDA advisory panel on Wednesday recommended COVID shots for children aged 5 and under, prompting the state to ramp up preparation to bring in vaccines for the youngest kids as early as next week.

“Certainly this is a move in the right direction and it’s really exciting to see that the FDA review of these vaccines for keiki, very young kids under 5 shows the vaccines are safe and effective,” said Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr.

Now that the FDA has all but formally signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna doses, the state says its waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer its recommendation in the coming days.

If it gives the green light, then the immunizations will be released.

DOH says they’ve already placed a pre-order for 27,400 doses.

“Should the federal regulators recommend that these vaccines be given to young children, we may then signal the go ahead and vaccines for young kids could be available as soon as next week,” Baehr explained.

According to DOH, just over 215,000 kids ages 6 to 17 years old are immunized and epidemiologists say inoculating the youngest group will be key in fighting the virus.

“They’re very efficacious and the sooner we can get it into the kids, the better,” said epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller. “They’ll be safer at school and they’ll be safer when they’re out with the rest of us and it’ll slow down transmission.”

Miller is hoping many parents across the state will choose to have their kids vaccinated, but does expect a degree of hesitancy.

“Everybody’s dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s,” Miller said.

“It is safe and effective. They (the FDA) will not do that unless it’s safe and effective.”

The CDC is scheduled to meet Friday and Saturday.

