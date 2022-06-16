Tributes
Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight

Sources say the passenger had to be restrained until the plane landed in Honolulu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded Wednesday after a disruptive passenger was reported on a Hawaiian Airlines flight that landed at Honolulu’s airport.

Hawaiian Airlines said the flight took off from New York about 10 a.m. local time.

About 45 minutes before landing in Hilo, pilots were alerted to an “unruly passenger” and asked law enforcement to meet the aircraft at the gate, a spokesperson said.

The Airbus A330 arrived at 3:10 p.m. “without incident and the passenger was questioned by police and later released.”

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed there was no attempted breach of the cockpit as originally reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

