Authorities respond after disruptive passenger reported on Hawaiian Airlines flight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded Wednesday after a disruptive passenger was reported on a Hawaiian Airlines flight that landed at Honolulu’s airport.

Hawaiian Airlines said the flight took off from New York about 10 a.m. local time.

About 45 minutes before landing in Hilo, pilots were alerted to an “unruly passenger” and asked law enforcement to meet the aircraft at the gate, a spokesperson said.

The Airbus A330 arrived at 3:10 p.m. “without incident and the passenger was questioned by police and later released.”

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed there was no attempted breach of the cockpit as originally reported.

This story will be updated.

