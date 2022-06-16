Tributes
Convicted felon back behind bars after allegedly assaulting police officer in Kalaeloa

Jeremiah Lopez III mug
Jeremiah Lopez III mug(DPS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has been indicted Wednesday after assaulting a police officer in Kalaeloa in connection with an auto theft case, authorities said.

According to court documents, Jeremiah Lopez III was charged with first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unauthorized control of a vehicle.

Police responded to reports of a stolen car in Pearl City on June 6.

Investigators said an officer spotted Lopez driving the vehicle in Kalaeloa and was unable to pull him over.

But two days later, police said they spotted him again.

Officials said a struggle ensued when Lopez reached for a gun in his waistband.

An officer attempted to wrestle the firearm away from Lopez, which resulted in the officer getting punched in the face by the suspect.

Officials said Lopez was previously convicted of ramming his car into two police officers in 2009.

He was released in February 2020 after serving his full sentence, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Toni Schwartz.

Lopez is currently being held on $300,000 bail.

